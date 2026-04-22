Sellout Crowd Helps Ducks Open 2026 Season

Published on April 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks pitcher Trevor Bauer

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks pitcher Trevor Bauer(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - A past-capacity crowd of 6,896, the Atlantic League record 722nd sellout crowd in Long Island Ducks history, packed Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Tuesday night for Opening Day of the 2026 season.

Trevor Bauer, a 10-year MLB veteran and 2020 National Cy Young Award winner, got the start for the Ducks on opening night. The right-hander pitched four innings of two-run ball and struck out eight batters in his first professional start in the United States since 2021. Bauer (0-1) conceded five hits and three walks, throwing 93 pitches in the outing.

Aaron Takacs led the Ducks offensively with a double and two walks in the game. Alsander Womack and eight-year MLB veteran Wilmer Difo also collected doubles for Long Island.

Hagerstown starting pitcher Connor Curlis led the visitors with four scoreless innings, giving up four hits and a walk while striking out nine. Alex Mack (1-0) picked up the win in relief with two scoreless frames, striking out two. The Flying Boxcars offense was led by Jared Carr and Bryce Cannon, who each had two hits and two RBIs. Tyler Williams also collected a pair of hits, including a solo homer, in a 7-0 win for Hagerstown.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 750 fans in attendance will receive a 2026 Ducks Magnet Schedule. It's also a Main Event Wednesday and Waddle In Wednesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg takes the mound for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Eddy Demurias.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 722 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

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Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2026

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