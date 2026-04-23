Lancaster Stormers Home Opener Tomorrow Friday, April 24th

Published on April 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







(Lancaster, PA): Baseball is BACK in Lancaster! The Stormers are back home tomorrow, April 24th at 6:45 PM against the Long Island Ducks.

The Stormers started the regular season on Tuesday, April 21st and are 1-1 on the season so far. The third game of the series will be played tonight at York.

Things to know for WellSpan Health Fun Friday, April 24th:

Parking is FREE

Penn Medicine Park is an entirely cashless facility

ALL tickets are digital in 2026

Gates Open at 5:30 PM

First Pitch at 6:45 PM

T-shirt giveaway to first 1000 fans presented by Hess's Barbeque

Youth Baseball Night presented by Dicks Sporting Goods

Post-game fireworks

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to get a shirt and enjoy the pregame ceremonies.

"We're thrilled to welcome fans back to Penn Medicine Park for our home opener and the start of another exciting season of Stormers baseball! Opening Day is always very special, and we can't wait to share another summer of great baseball and unforgettable memories with our community", said Alexandra Bunn, Vice President / Assistant General Manager. All fans with a bag must enter through the bag line at the front gate only.

The Stormers will host 63 regular season home games this season.







Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2026

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