Ugly Innings Lead To Lancaster Demise

Published on April 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The five-run fourth was largely normal. The bottom of the seventh was a proverbial dumpster fire.

For the second straight night, York had two big innings, romping to a 15-2 win over the Lancaster Stormers.

The Stormers had a positive start to the game, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the third to grab the early lead. Jeremy Arocho bunted his way aboard with one out. Jake Thompson roped a double down the right field line to score Arocho. Tyler Miller followed with a two-bagger to the right center gap as the Stormers had the 2-0 edge against Nick Mikolajchak (1-0).

Lancaster managed only one more hit.

York immediately rallied to tie the game. Walks to Austin Bates and Jackson Ross around a single by Tomo Otosaka loaded the bases. Luke McCollough (0-1) retired Nick Dunn on a short fly to left, but Brian Rey pulled a single into left, scoring two to tie the game.

McCollough left with an injury after two batters in the fourth. Ben Blackwell picked up a run with a seeing eye single into left for a 3-2 lead. Bates drew another walk, and, after a strikeout of Otosaka, Ross reached Jason Bollman for a grand slam to right and a 7-2 edge.

Bollman's throwing error in the sixth led to York's eighth run.

Then, there was the seventh. Children, shield your eyes. It was ugly. R-rated. Maybe even X.

Sparing the gory details, here are the basics. There were two triples and three singles. Two walks. Two wild pitches. Two passed balls. A hit batter. And to add the cherry on top of the garbage sundae, three errors. That led to seven runs.

It also led to the second straight scoreless mound appearance by infielder Scott Kelly that included a strikeout of Eddy Arteaga to open the inning.

The Stormers open their home schedule on Friday against the Long Island Ducks at 6:45. Luke Albright will make his Atlantic League debut for the Stormers while Harrison Francis will do likewise for the Ducks.

Fans may follow the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, starting at 6:40. Fans may subscribe through lancasterstormers.com.

NOTES: Tyler Robertson continued to attack the left field wall at WellSpan Park, but came up short on Thursday evening with a double off the wall and two fly balls to the track...He, Arocho, Miller and Joseph Carpenter have all hit safely in each game.







Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.