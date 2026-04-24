Rockers Win Series with Shutout Win over Gastonia

Published on April 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, NC - Four High Point Rockers pitchers combined to shutout Gastonia 5-0 on Thursday night to take the opening series from the Ghost Peppers at Truist Point. The Rockers improve to 2-1 on the season while Gastonia falls to 1-2.

Rockers skipper Jamie Keefe gave the ball to three straight lefties, all of whom kept the Gastonia order in check all night. Ben Wereski got the start and turned in four solid innings of work, fanning 6 and only giving up one hit.

Catcher Nolan Watson got his 2026 campaign underway in the third inning, leading things off with a base knock and eventually coming around to score after Murphy Stehly laced an RBI single into the outfield to give the Rockers a 1-0 lead.

Ryan Chasse (W, 1-0) earned the win because Wereski did not go the required five innings. Chasse, signed earlier in the day by the Rockers after being released following spring training, retired all three men he faced in fifth including a strikeout.

Win Scott and Alec Barger came out of the pen to keep Gastonia scoreless. The Rockers pitching staff combined to surrender just three hits and issued two walks all night long.

The Rockers offense created some separation in the sixth frame, as Ethan Skender worked his eighth free pass of the series and came all the way around to score from first on a DJ Burt RBI double into the left field corner. Burt would later tag and score on a Braxton Davidson sacrifice fly, extending the Rockers lead to 3-0.

Nick Longhi broke through with his first hit of the season, pumping his fist and looking skyward in visible relief. From there, he stayed locked in at the plate, adding two more knocks and driving in a run to cap off a three-hit night.

Patrick Sanchez gave the Rockers their first round-tripper of the season in the eighth, sending one far over the left field wall into Blessing Park to extend the High Point lead to 5-0.

Rocker bats finally came alive in this one with 10 hits; more than doubling their hit total from the first two games of the series. Longhi and Murphy Stehly notch their first multi-hit games of the season.

The Rockers will travel to Gastonia for a weekend series and another crack at the Ghost Peppers tomorrow, Friday April 24th, at CaroMont Health Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2026

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