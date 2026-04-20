Opening Day Roster Set, 2026 Season Begins Tuesday

Published on April 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the Opening Day roster for the team's 2026 season, presented by Catholic Health. The 126-game regular season gets underway on Tuesday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark when the Ducks host the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at 6:35 p.m.

The Ducks Opening Day roster includes four players with Major League experience, including opening night starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, who spent 10 years in the Majors and won the 2020 National League Cy Young Award. Eight others who have reached as high as Triple-A, while 10 players return to the Flock after playing with the Ducks in 2025. The roster includes 15 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and four outfielders.

Signed by the Ducks today were Major League outfielder Jorge Bonifacio and right-handed pitchers Juan Martinez and Angel Reyes. Additionally, two players invited to spring training have made the Opening Day roster: right-handed pitcher Julian Minaya and infielder Nick Roselli. Long Island natives on the roster include Minaya (Hempstead), Roselli (Levittown), outfielder Matt Hogan (Plainview) and pitchers Garrett Crowley (Forest Hills) and Ryan Sandberg (Island Park).

The first of 63 home games this season is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday night. Gates will open at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders), and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Replica Road Jerseys, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 to enjoy pregame team introductions. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or visiting LIDucks.com.

Fans unable to make any games this season can follow all the action live on HomeTeam Network via the Dugout TV broadcast channel. The subscription service will live-stream every Ducks and Atlantic League regular season and playoff game worldwide in 2026. Ducks Vice President of Communications Michael Polak, Media Relations/Broadcasting Assistant Michael Mohr and popular Long Island radio personality David Weiss will provide play-by-play and analysis throughout the season. Subscribe today at app.hometeamlive.com/leagues/196.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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