Report: Ducks Drove $501m in Economic Impact

Published on April 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today released a recently completed report by Discover Long Island, detailing the team's $501 Million economic impact over their first 25 seasons of play at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip.

As the study details, each season the organization contributes approximately $20 million to the local economy. Over $12 million per year flows directly into Long Island businesses and households from direct spending - ticket sales, concessions, sponsorships, payroll and operational costs, while another $6 Million is added annually through indirect impact - local vendors supplying goods and services, businesses supporting one another.

"Over the past 25 years, the Long Island Ducks have proven that our impact extends far beyond the field," said Ducks President/CBO Michael Pfaff. "This report validates what we've always believed-that every game played at our ballpark helps fuel local businesses, support families, and strengthen the fabric of our community. We are incredibly proud to have contributed more than $500 million in economic impact to Long Island, but what means even more to us is the role we've played in bringing people together, supporting important causes, and creating lasting memories for generations of fans. As we look ahead, our commitment remains the same: to be a trusted community partner and to continue making a meaningful difference both on and off the field."

In the Ducks 25-year history entering 2026, nearly 9.5 million fans have come through the gates to enjoy a game. Many of those fans have dined at local restaurants, shopped in nearby stores and created traditions that span generations. An estimated $15 million annually has been generated in off-site spending, reinforcing the Ducks role as an anchor of regional activity.

"Sports tourism is a powerful economic driver, and the Long Island Ducks are a standout example," said Discover Long Island Chief Operating Officer Sharon Wyman. "For 25 years, the Ducks have drawn millions to the region, supported local businesses, and generated significant off-site spending, reinforcing their role as both a beloved attraction and a key economic engine for Long Island."

To see Discover Long Island's complete 25-year economic impact study of the Long Island Ducks, please visit LIDucks.com/25-year-economic-impact.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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Report: Ducks Drove $501m in Economic Impact - Long Island Ducks

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