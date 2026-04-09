Outfielders Hogan, Roberts Signed by Ducks

Published on April 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signings of outfielder Matt Hogan and outfielder/catcher Caleb Roberts. Hogan begins his first season with the Ducks and fourth in professional baseball, while Roberts enters his first season with the Ducks and sixth in professional baseball.

"We are excited to add a Long Island native in Matt and a versatile position player in Caleb," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "Matt is eager to play for his hometown team, and Caleb brings a power bat to our lineup."

Hogan spent the past two seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization, reaching as high as Triple-A. In 147 games, he compiled a .333 on-base percentage with eight home runs, 58 RBIs, 61 runs, 86 hits, 18 doubles, six triples, 77 walks and 29 stolen bases. Defensively, the 26-year-old totaled a .984 fielding percentage and 10 assists in the outfield while spending time at all three positions.

The Plainview, N.Y., native played at four different levels in the White Sox system in 2025, combining to post a .353 on-base percentage, a homer, 20 RBIs, 23 runs, 36 hits, seven doubles, four triples, 29 walks and nine steals. The Half Hollow Hills East High School alum began his career in 2023 with the Rocky Mountain Vibes of the Pioneer League.

"I grew up going to Ducks games with my family as a kid, so it's extremely cool and super special to me that I get to play as a Duck for the first time," said Hogan. "I'm looking forward to doing everything I can to help the team win. Most of all, I'm pumped to meet my teammates and coaches and be a part of a great baseball team this year."

Roberts joins the Ducks after playing five seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, peaking at Double-A. In 469 games, he totaled a .246 batting average, a .349 on-base percentage and a .776 OPS with 57 home runs, 263 RBIs, 281 runs, 418 hits, 94 doubles, 21 triples, 238 walks and 50 stolen bases. Defensively, the West Palm Beach, Fla., native spent time at all three outfield positions, catcher and first base, combining to post a .981 fielding percentage.

The 26-year-old spent the past three seasons with the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles of the Texas League. In 2025, he accrued a .715 OPS with 10 homers, 57 RBIs, 58 runs, 90 hits, 21 doubles and three triples in 104 games. Roberts was originally selected by the Diamondbacks in the fifth round of the 2021 amateur draft.

"I'm excited to get to work with the staff and players and look forward to competing every day with them in front of the fans," said Roberts. "It's going to be a lot of fun."

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2026

Outfielders Hogan, Roberts Signed by Ducks - Long Island Ducks

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