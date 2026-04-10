Ducks Spring Training Begins - Two Signed; Five Invited

Published on April 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today began their spring training workouts in advance of the 2026 season at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The team also announced the signings of right-handed pitcher Ryan Sandberg and left-handed pitcher Julian Bosnic.

Sandberg made 19 appearances (18 starts) with Long Island in 2025, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.83 ERA and 73 strikeouts to 44 walks in 91.2 innings of work. Prior to joining the Flock, the 27-year-old Island Park, N.Y., native and West Hempstead High School alum spent two seasons (2024-25) with Capitales de Québec. In 40 games (30 starts), he compiled a 9-10 record with a 3.25 ERA and 169 strikeouts to 57 walks over 171.2 innings.

Bosnic spent the past three seasons (2023-25) in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, peaking at High-A. He appeared in 102 games (one start), going 12-8 with a 3.86 ERA, seven saves and 174 strikeouts over 147.0 innings of work. The 26-year-old Pittsburgh native pitched with High-A Greensboro in 2025, posting a 6-2 record with a 3.51 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 51.1 innings over a career-high 42 games (one start).

The Ducks also invited five players to spring training: pitcher Julian Minaya, catcher Tyler Smith, infielders Braylin Marine and Nick Roselli, and outfielder Jamal Ritter. Minaya, a Hempstead, N.Y., resident, took part in the Ducks Open Player Tryout on April 4. Smith was drafted by the Ducks at the Baseball America Atlantic League Pro Days, powered by IndyBall Jobs, held earlier this month.

The Ducks will host four spring training games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in preparation for the 2026 season. Two games apiece will be played against the Long Island Black Sox, a local amateur team, and the California Dogecoin, a traveling barnstormer team. Here is a look at the spring training schedule:

Tuesday, April 14 - Ducks vs. Black Sox - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15 - Ducks vs. Black Sox - 1:00 p.m.

Friday, April 17 - Ducks vs. Dogecoin - 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 - Ducks vs. Dogecoin - 1:00 p.m.

Admission to the game on April 18 will be free for all fans as part of the team's Fan Fest event, with gates opening at 10:30 a.m. Admission to the other three exhibition games will be free for Ducks full season ticket holders, while a $5 donation to the QuackerJack Foundation will apply for all other fans. Gates for those three games will open at 12:30 p.m., and tickets must be purchased at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark on the day of the game.

Following spring training, the Ducks will begin their 2026 season, presented by Catholic Health, on Tuesday, April 21, at 6:35 p.m. against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Gates will open at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders), and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Replica Road Jerseys, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Tickets for all Ducks games are available at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, by calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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