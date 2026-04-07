Ducks Ink Eight-Year MLB Veteran Wilmer Difo

Published on April 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Wilmer Difo. He begins his first season with the Ducks and 17th in professional baseball.

"Wilmer has a tremendous amount of experience in the game and is a versatile, productive player," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We look forward to having his veteran presence in our clubhouse."

Difo is an eight-year Major League veteran, having spent six seasons with the Washington Nationals (2015-20) and one season apiece with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2021) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2022). In 492 MLB games, he compiled a .250 batting average with 19 home runs, 103 RBIs, 158 runs, 295 hits, 36 doubles, 14 triples, 106 walks, 24 stolen bases and a .311 on-base percentage. Defensively, the 34-year-old posted a .979 fielding percentage while spending time at second base, shortstop, third base and all three outfield positions.

The Dominican Republic native was twice named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star (2014-15). During the 2014 season, he was named the South Atlantic League's Most Valuable Player while earning Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star honors and garnering a Baseball America Low Class-A All-Star selection. In 136 games with Hagerstown that season, he batted .315 with an .831 OPS, 14 homers, 90 RBIs, 91 runs, 136 hits, 31 doubles and seven triples. Most recently, the switch hitter split the 2025 campaign with Guerreros de Oaxaca and Leones de Yucatan of the Mexican League. He hit .281 with two homers, 29 RBIs, 45 runs, 79 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, a .400 on-base percentage and a .752 OPS in 81 games. Difo was originally signed by the Nationals as an amateur free agent in 2010.

"I'm extremely excited to join the Ducks organization and be part of such a competitive and respected team," said Difo. "I'm looking forward to getting to work with the guys, contributing however I can and building something special this season. My goal is to bring energy every day, help the team win and continue to grow both on and off the field."

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from April 7, 2026

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