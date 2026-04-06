First Baseman Marcus Chiu Joins Flock

Published on April 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of first baseman Marcus Chiu. He begins his first season with the Ducks and ninth in professional baseball.

"Marcus is a terrific first baseman and will be a force in our lineup," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He was a champion on the field last year in the American Association, and we look forward to having him help us win games this season."

Chiu began his professional career by playing three seasons (2017-19) in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and two years (2021-22) in the Miami Marlins system, reaching as high as Double-A. In 394 games combined, he posted a .742 OPS with 46 home runs, 177 RBIs, 205 runs, 303 hits, 67 doubles, nine triples, 131 walks and 25 stolen bases. Defensively, the Novato, Calif., native primarily played first base, accruing a .992 fielding percentage.

The 29-year-old spent time over the past three seasons in the American Association while also playing with Tigres de Quintana Roo of the Mexican League in 2024. He was named an All-Star in 2025, combining to bat .267 with 15 homers, 70 RBIs, 69 runs, 96 hits, 21 doubles, one triple and an .809 OPS over 99 games with the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks and Kane County Cougars. The College of Marin alum also led Kane County to their second consecutive league championship, hitting .309 with four RBIs, seven runs, 17 hits and six doubles in 13 postseason games. Chiu was originally selected by the Dodgers in the 15th round of the 2017 amateur draft.

"I'm really excited to be joining the Long Island Ducks," said Chiu. "I'm looking forward to being a part of such a talented team and contributing to our on and off the field success. I've heard amazing things about the fans and their energy, and I can't wait to experience it. I will give it my best every day to help the Ducks compete at the highest level."

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from April 6, 2026

First Baseman Marcus Chiu Joins Flock - Long Island Ducks

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