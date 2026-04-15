Bats Stay Hot as Ducks Win Second Straight Exhibition Game

Published on April 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks infielder Marcus Chiu

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks infielder Marcus Chiu(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Long Island Black Sox 11-2 on Wednesday afternoon in the second spring training game of 2026.

The Ducks struck for four two-out runs in the first inning on an RBI ground-rule double to center field from Gavin Collins, a two-run double to right by Aaron Takacs and an RBI single to left by Henry Kusiak. The Black Sox cracked the scoreboard in the third on a run-scoring groundout off the bat of Ray Rosario. An RBI single to left field by Rusvert Mejia in the fourth trimmed the Ducks advantage to 4-2.

Long Island responded with a four-spot in the sixth to take an 8-2 lead. Marcus Chiu's solo home run to left, an RBI infield single to third by Alsander Womack, Austin Dennis' RBI fielder's choice and a run-scoring wild pitch highlighted the inning. Three more runs in the seventh on RBI singles from Caleb Roberts and Takacs plus a sac fly to left by Chiu rounded out the scoring.

Ryan Langford started for the Ducks and pitched three innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three. Tanner Jacobson followed with two innings of relief, conceding a run on three hits with four strikeouts. Kristian Scott and Ramon Santos each threw a scoreless inning of relief to round out the day.

The Ducks retake the field on Friday afternoon for another spring training game against the California Dogecoin. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:30 p.m. Admission to the game will be free for Ducks full season ticket holders, while a $5 donation to the QuackerJack Foundation will apply to all other fans. Tickets must be purchased at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark on the day of the game.

The Ducks open the 2026 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Tuesday, April 21, against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Tickets for all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or going online to LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

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Atlantic League Stories from April 15, 2026

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