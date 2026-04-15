Lancaster Stormers to Host Free Fan Fest Event this Saturday

Published on April 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







(Lancaster, PA): It's April and that means baseball is back in Lancaster. While the regular season is just six days away, spring training has begun! This Saturday, April 18th, the Lancaster Stormers will take on the Black Sox in a Spring Training game during Fan Fest. Fan Fest is a free event to the public.

Activities at Fan Fest include pregame autographs and catch on the field, magnet schedule giveaway courtesy of OAL, Three Legacies Wrestling Expo, FREE kid's park access, Solvit Academy Children's Business fair on the concourse, new Stormers merchandise in team store, ticket deals, post-game running the bases and MORE!

Things to know:

Gates Open at 12 PM

Arrive early to meet the 2026 Stormers and get autographs from 12 - 12:20 PM

Three Legacies Wrestling near kid's park from 12 - 12:45 PM

Game begins at 1 PM

Dogs are allowed (waivers must be signed)

There are no tickets for fan fest and admission is FREE!

The regular season opens on Tuesday, April 21st at York at 6:30 PM and the Stormers will host their home opener Friday, April 24th at 6:45 PM.







Atlantic League Stories from April 15, 2026

Lancaster Stormers to Host Free Fan Fest Event this Saturday - Lancaster Stormers

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