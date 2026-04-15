Ducks Take Spring Training Opener vs. Black Sox

Published on April 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Long Island Black Sox 12-0 on Tuesday afternoon in the first spring training game of 2026.

Jacob Robson gave the Ducks an immediate 1-0 lead with a leadoff solo home run to left first in the bottom of the first inning. A sacrifice fly to left field off the bat of Plainview native Matt Hogan in the fourth doubled the Ducks lead to two.

A five-run fifth made it 7-0 in favor of the hosts. RBI singles by Wilmer Difo and Marcus Chiu, a bases loaded walk by Austin Dennis and a two-run single by Henry Kusiak highlighted the inning. Nick Roselli's RBI single, Chiu's RBI double and Dennis' two-run single made it an 11-0 game in the sixth.

Harrison Francis started the game for the Ducks and threw two scoreless innings, striking out two batters. Michael Dominguez followed with two perfect innings of his own, striking out two as well. Julian Minaya pitched two innings as well for the Flock, while Jacob Asa, Garrett Crowley and Michael Reed each threw a scoreless inning of relief.

The Ducks and Black Sox retake the field on Wednesday afternoon for another spring training game. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:30 p.m. Admission to the game will be free for Ducks full season ticket holders, while a $5 donation to the QuackerJack Foundation will apply to all other fans. Tickets must be purchased at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark on the day of the game.

The Ducks open the 2026 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Tuesday, April 21, against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Tickets for all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or going online to LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from April 14, 2026

Ducks Take Spring Training Opener vs. Black Sox - Long Island Ducks

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