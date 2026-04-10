Revs Finalize Preseason Roster, Adding Six More Impact Players

Published on April 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution finalized its preseason signings by adding six more to the roster on Thursday including five pitchers. Right handers Rhett Kouba, Ryan Shreve, Hunter Gregory, Alonzo Richardson and David Eichhorn have been added to the squad along with catcher Austin Bates in a series of impactful additions announced by Revs manager Rick Forney on Thursday's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on WOYK.

Kouba spent his first five pro seasons in the Houston Astros organization after being selected in the 12th round of the 2021 draft out of Dallas Baptist University. The 26-year-old is 20-18 with a 4.32 ERA in 104 career games (54 starts), having pitched at Triple-A Sugar Land each of the past three years. Kouba was named Texas League Pitcher of the Year with Double-A Corpus Christi in 2023 after going 7-5 with a 3.27 ERA, leading the circuit in ERA and WHIP at the time of his late season promotion to Sugar Land. Kouba was tabbed Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Month that April and his league's Pitcher of the Month in July. That performance helped him climb to No. 14 in the Astros' prospect rankings and he was also regarded as the best strike-thrower in the organization (MLB.com). The Woodward, OK native enters his sixth pro season.

"He'll be a starter for us," Forney detailed. "He throws a lot of innings, throws strikes. Once we saw he was available, we moved on it right away. A lot of clubs reached out to him and I guess he did a little research and liked what he heard about our situation here in York and chose to come here."

Shreve has pitched at the Triple-A level with the St. Louis Cardinals (Memphis) and Tampa Bay Rays (Durham) over the past two seasons and is 25-20 with a 4.39 ERA over a six-year pro career. The 6'6 righty was a 16th round pick of the Minnesota Twins out of University of the Pacific (CA) in 2019, and after combining for a 3.39 ERA over three strong seasons in the Twins organization along with an excellent stint in the Arizona Fall League, was taken by St. Louis in the 2022 Rule 5 draft. Shreve made 44 appearances for Double-A Springfield in 2023, fifth most in the Texas League and tied for sixth among all Cardinals minor leaguers. The 27-year-old split time between Double-A and Triple-A the past two seasons. Shreve hails from Sherman Oaks, CA and authored a nine-inning no-hitter during his college days.

"He can wear many hats in the bullpen. He looks like he's in really good shape. Heavy sinking action on that fastball, nice breaking ball. We had been talking for a couple of months. He's really good friends with Brandon Lewis. He stayed in touch with me and it got to a point where he was ready to get something done and join the club."

Gregory joins the Revs for his sixth pro season, having last appeared with a pair of scoreless outings for the Toronto Blue Jays in big league spring training camp last month. The 27-year-old was an eighth round pick of the Jays out of Old Dominion in 2021 and after working as a starter early in his career, settled into a relief role having made 129 appearances in the minors. Gregory rolled out a 2.84 ERA with four saves in 33 outings for Double-A New Hampshire last season while also making 11 appearances for Triple-A Buffalo. The Chesapeake, VA native got into 44 games last year after finishing third in the Eastern League with 43 appearances the year before.

"He's a power arm that can pitch high leverage innings in the back of the ballgame. He was released late and didn't want to wait around. He was roommates in spring training with Brendan Cellucci so he knows about York and what it's like to play here from Brendan who told him how great his experience was. He wanted to be part of it and we're glad to have him."

Richardson comes to York for his sixth pro season at age 23. The San Diego native signed with Cleveland in 2021 as a highly touted prospect at both pitcher and shortstop and lasered his focus on the mound as his pro career got started. As a teenager, Richardson led the Arizona Complex League with a 1.93 ERA, going 5-0 in 2022. That earned him a promotion to Class-A Lynchburg where he led the Carolina League with 24 starts (6-7, 4.79) in 2023. The 6'0 righty was even better for the Hillcats in 2024, posting a 3.57 ERA in 18 outings (15 starts) before moving to High-A Lake County late in the year. Richardson shuttled between Lake County and Double-A Akron last season while also making his Triple-A debut with Columbus. He is 19-22 with a 4.82 ERA in 103 games (62 starts) over his pro career.

"We're excited about him for a number of reasons. He was a late release in spring training and has a lot of arm talent. He's very athletic. The thing that stood out is he just wants to play. It came together quick. He's hungry and wants to get after it."

Eichhorn begins his pro career, signing with York as a rookie out of San Francisco State University. The 24-year-old went 6-1 with a 3.66 ERA as a starter to cap his college career last season as he was named First Team All-Conference and was an All-Region selection. Eichhorn has transitioned to a sidearm delivery, reminiscent of how his father, Mark, a two-time World Series champion, got hitters out at the big league level for 11 years.

"I thought he looked really good today in live BP. If you have a guy like that who can shape the ball from both directions at that angle, it can really add some contrast to your pitching staff."

Bates is entering his fifth pro season and third in the Atlantic League. The 27-year-old has batted .255 with a pair of homers in 54 games with Lexington over the past two seasons and also had a stint with Long Island last summer. Bates began his pro career in the Pioneer League with Glacier following a legendary college career that concluded with an All American season as he helped lead Georgia Gwinnett College to a national title. Bates was named his conference's player of the year, an honor that he also received with Eastern Florida State College in 2019. Bates hails from Cortlandt Manor, NY.

"He's always played well against us. He had timely hits and caught and threw well against our good base stealing teams. I had heard good things about him and he looks really good in camp so far."

The Revs have 30 players under contract with Atlantic League Spring Training underway. Fans can get their first glimpse of the 2026 squad at Fan Fest this Sunday, featuring a 1pm exhibition game against the Black Sox.

York officially opens its title defense on Opening Night, April 21 vs Lancaster. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2026

Revs Finalize Preseason Roster, Adding Six More Impact Players - York Revolution

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