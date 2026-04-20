Lancaster Stormers Home Opener Friday, April 24th

Published on April 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







(Lancaster, PA): Baseball is BACK in Lancaster! The Stormers begin their regular season tomorrow, 4/21 at York at 6:30 PM. After playing three games at York, the Stormers will return home for their home opener on Friday, April 24th.

This marks the beginning of the 21st season of baseball in Lancaster. Opening Day will feature a full slate of ballpark experiences, from new food and drink options to fan-favorite promotions and a brand-new kid's park slide. The night will also highlight the return of in-game entertainment, family-friendly activities, and the electric atmosphere that makes Stormers baseball a must-attend event in Central Pennsylvania.

Things to know for Friday, April 24th:

Parking is FREE

Penn Medicine Park is an entirely cashless facility

ALL tickets are digital in 2026

Gates Open at 5:30 PM

First Pitch at 6:45 PM

T-shirt giveaway to first 1000 fans presented by Hess's Barbeque

Youth Baseball Night presented by Dicks Sporting Goods

Post-game fireworks presented by LGH Penn Medicine

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to get a shirt and enjoy the pregame ceremonies.

"Opening Day for the Lancaster Stormers has long been the unofficial start of summer here in Lancaster. It's a moment when our community comes together; families, friends, and fans to celebrate not just baseball, but the traditions that make Lancaster County so special. We're proud to welcome everyone back to Penn Medicine Park and look forward to another season of creating lasting memories every night", said Mike Reynolds, Lancaster Stormers CEO.







Atlantic League Stories from April 20, 2026

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