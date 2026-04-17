Stormers Blank Black Sox

Published on April 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Five Lancaster hurlers combined on a five-hitter, and the Stormers unleashed a barrage of eight extra base hits in an 11-0 victory over the Black Sox on Friday afternoon at Penn Medicine Park. The game was shortened to seven innings.

It was the third of four spring training games for the Stormers as the team prepares for Tuesday's opener at York.

Adam Smith yielded three hits and a walk while striking out five over the first three innings. Quinton Martinez followed with a perfect fourth inning. Ronnie Voacolo used a pair of strikeouts to escape a jam in the fifth. Justin Needles and Cole Patten yielded one baserunner apiece.

The quintet fanned 11 while walking three. John Mead had the only extra base hit for the Black Sox, a double inside the first base bag in the top of the first inning.

Meanwhile, Lancaster unloaded plenty of power on Friday afternoon. David Smith and Nick Lucky each slugged a two-run homer to the short porch in right. Tyler Miller tripled off the right field wall, and Kevin Watson, Jr., in his only at bat of the day, tripled to dead center.

Tyler Robertson added two of the club's four doubles. Joseph Carpenter and Scott Kelly had one two-bagger apiece.

David Smith led the way with three hits. Benjamin Rosengard had a pair of singles in the winning effort.

The Stormers will host the Black Sox again on Saturday afternoon in the annual FanFest game. Gates will open at noon, and the seven-inning contest will start at 1:00. Admission is free for the event.







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