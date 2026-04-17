Boxcars Continue to Round out 2026 Roster

Published on April 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - Mark Minicozzi and the Boxcars continue to fill out their roster, headlined by two ALPB stars, Robert Brooks and Jeffrey Wehler.

Robert Brooks is headed to Hagerstown, from the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Brooks posted an All Star caliber start to the season in Staten Island in 2024 under Mark Minicozzi, leading to a contract purchase by Toronto. Brooks reached the AAA level. He provides a stellar defensive presence behind the plate, while he also posted a .354 avg, 11 XBH, 20 RBI through 27 games.

Jeffrey Wehler joins the Boxcars in 2026, after spending his 2025 campaign with the ALPB champions, York. Last season, he posted a .286 avg, with 64 RBI and 39 extra base hits through 106 appearances. Prior to his time in the Atlantic League, Wehler represented the Blue Jays organization, reaching the AA level in 2023.

Chris Wright comes to Hagerstown, out of the Giants organization. Drafted out of Bryant University in 2019, Wright reached the AAA level in 2023. Last season at the AA level, he struck out 17 through 17 innings, posting a 2.65 ERA in relief. The lefty will join a strong Boxcars' bullpen this season.

Former big league pitcher, DJ Johnson, will continue his career in Hagerstown this season. Johnson boasts 16 years of professional experience, and will be a key veteran presence to the Hagerstown roster. Over the course of three major league seasons, Johnson pitched 35.2 innings, striking out 38 batters and posted a 4.54 ERA. Johnson has spent most recent seasons in Mexico, and will return to the ALPB with the Boxcars, after making nine appearances for High Point and York in 2024.

Clay Helvey heads to Hagerstown, having most recently pitched under Manager Mark Minicozzi's tenure in Staten Island. The former Giants and Nationals product was drafted by the Giants in 2018, out of the University of Tampa, before reaching the AAA level with the organization. He split time between Staten Island and AAA Rochester in 2025, and posted a 4.53 ERA through 43.2 IP, with 59 strikeouts.

After spending the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Atlanta Braves organization, Jason Franks represented Glacier of the Pioneer League in 2025. Franks struck out 35 batters through 27.1 innings of work out of the pen. Hagerstown adds yet another piece to their pitching staff.

Daniel Arroyo will join the Boxcars' catchers this season, having spent two seasons in the Pecos League. Most recently, Arroyo played for the Los Angeles Bullies. He posted a .241 average through 52 games in the Pecos.







Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2026

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