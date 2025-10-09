Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Announce New General Manager

Published on October 9, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD): The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced today the hiring of Christian Heimall as General Manager, following the departure of longtime employee and former General Manager Courtney Knichel.

"We could not be happier to have Christian Heimall as the next General Manager of the Blue Crabs," commented Byron Sackett, Chief Operating Officer. "Everyone we talked to said Christian was the perfect choice to lead our team where we hope to have it go and we are very excited to have him at the helm."

Heimall joins Crustacean Nation after spending the last three years at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina as the Director of Enrollment Guest Experience where he oversaw all aspects of a prospective students visit to campus including daily tours and Admissions Events. In his three years, Heimall and his team set University records for attendance at events while helping to bring in a record freshman class this fall along with surpassing total enrollment records each of his three years.

Prior to his time with HPU, the 36-year-old spent four years in the Atlantic League with the High Point Rockers serving as the Assistant General Manager in their expansion season of 2019 before being elevated to General Manager prior to the 2020 COVID-cancelled campaign. In his four years with the Rockers, Heimall led a Baseball Operations staff and roster that qualified for the playoffs in two of three seasons, including an Atlantic League Championship Series appearance in 2022, while seeing numerous players be named All-Stars and having their contracts purchased by various MLB and Mexican League teams.

Off the field, his leadership and creativity helped Truist Point earn Atlantic League 'Ballpark of the Year' honors in both 2019 and 2022; while also being awarded 'Best Mascot' in their inaugural season of 2019. A veteran promotions and media relations professional, Heimall also helped cultivate a September 11th promotion and community event that was named 'Promotion of the Year' in 2021.

"I am incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to lead the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs," said Heimall. "This is a unique homecoming for me and my family and I cannot wait to show our community all the incredible things this staff, team, and stadium are capable of. The 2026 season is going to be an extraordinary one and I'm looking forward to welcoming everyone to the ballpark on April 21st, 2026!"

No stranger to the region, Heimall graduated from Old Mill High School in Anne Arundel County in 2007 while also holding a job his senior year in Waldorf. The son of a 30-year Army veteran, he lived in Severn for more than 10 years while his family was stationed at various posts around the DMV area. He is a 2011 graduate of Hofstra University and a 2013 graduate of Manhattan College.

Christian has also spent time with the Quad Cities River Bandits, winning a Midwest League title in 2017, and spent four years with the New York (Rockland) Boulders from 2013 to 2016 where he was part of the 2014 Can-Am League championship team. He has also worked in the Athletic Department at Manhattan College and for the Vermont Mountaineers of the New England Collegiate Baseball League and also serves as the General Manager of the Irish Wolfhounds, the first All-Irish Baseball Team that travels the country promoting and Irish heritage and celebrating the contributions of Irish Americans to the sport of baseball.

Following a successful 2025 campaign that saw the Crabs just miss the Atlantic League playoffs, Southern Maryland's 2026 season will begin on Tuesday, April 21st when they host the Staten Island Ferryhawks. Game times and ticket information for the 2026 season will be announced at a later date.







Atlantic League Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.