2025 All-Star Ronaldo Flores Returns to Long Island

Published on January 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of catcher Ronaldo Flores. He begins his second season with the Ducks and seventh in professional baseball.

"Ronaldo did a terrific job for us last season, both at the plate and in the field," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We are excited to welcome him back to Long Island."

Flores played 73 games for the Ducks during the 2025 season. He posted a .341 batting average with 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, 30 runs, 85 hits, 13 doubles and a .929 OPS, each of which were career-highs. The 23-year-old was selected to the Atlantic League's Mid-Season All-Star Team, presented by Baseball America, after leading the league with a .362 batting average and leading the Ducks with a .546 slugging percentage. Defensively, he accrued a .993 fielding percentage while throwing out 19% of runners attempting to steal in 45 games behind the plate during the season.

The Venezuela native joined Long Island after playing three seasons (2019, 2021-22) in the San Francisco Giants organization and two years (2023-24) in the Los Angeles Angels system, reaching as high as Double-A. In 232 games during that time, he totaled a .269 batting average with 14 homers, 103 RBIs, 96 runs, 213 hits, 41 doubles, two triples and 42 walks. The Texas resident also amassed a .988 fielding percentage at catcher while throwing out 28% of runners attempting to steal. Flores was originally signed by the Giants as an amateur free agent in 2018.

"I'm super excited to come back to Long Island," said Flores. "My goal is to try and help this team make the playoffs and win a championship."

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







