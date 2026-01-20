Revolution Announces 2026 Game Times

(York, PA): The York Revolution will open the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball 2026 championship season against rival Lancaster Stormers on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m., featuring a championship ring presentation, pennant unveiling, and additional ceremonial tributes honoring the club's 2025 back-to-back ALPB titles.

The Revolution will play the majority of home games at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with Sunday games beginning at 1:00 p.m.

The MLB Partner League York Revolution will host five specialty games during the 2026 season featuring alternate start times.

As in previous seasons, the Revs will host three weekday matinee games beginning at 11:00 a.m., including Baseball in Education Days on Thursday, April 30 and Thursday, May 14, as well as Camp Day on Thursday, July 16.

A special 5:00 p.m. start time is scheduled for Saturday, July 4 as part of the annual July4York celebration, which will also include additional ceremonial elements tied to America250 in 2026.

The final specialty start time will take place on Friday, July 17, as the Revs celebrate "717 Day," a nod to the South Central Pennsylvania area code, with first pitch set for 7:17 p.m. Additional details regarding the club's 2026 promotional schedule will be announced in late February.

"We're thrilled to kick off the 19th season of RevsTime with an Opening Day celebration that puts the spotlight on another championship brought home to York," said Cody Bannon, Director of Marketing for the York Revolution. "After two incredibly successful seasons, we're keeping the momentum going. Last year it was 'Play It Back,' and in 2026 it's all about being 'On Repeat.'"

The team will have additional announcements forthcoming to outline the upcoming season. Fans, nonprofits, and local businesses are encouraged to join the Revolution family and get in on the action as the team looks to make 2026 a historic season. For a printable copy of the 2026 schedule, visit YorkRevolution.com/schedule.







