Revs Add Impact Bat, Catching Prospect

Published on March 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Infielder/outfielder Brian Rey with the Dayton Dragons

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution continue to beef up the 2026 roster, adding infielder/outfielder Brian Rey and catcher Eddy Arteaga for the upcoming season. The signings were officially announced by Revs manager Rick Forney during Monday evening's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Rey comes to York for his eighth pro season and provides the Revs with defensive versatility and a potential impact bat in the lineup. The 28-year-old has enjoyed significant time at all three outfield positions along with second base throughout his career which began when the Cincinnati Reds selected him in the 13th round of the 2018 June draft. A right-handed hitter, Rey batted .266 across five seasons in the Reds minor league system including stints at Triple-A Louisville in 2021 and 2023.

He has also starred in the American Association, batting .344 with 11 homers and 26 doubles in just 65 games for Lake Country in 2023 and after playing in Venezuela in 2024, returned to Lake Country with a .293 mark with 17 doubles, 15 homers, and 51 RBI last season. A native of Deltona, FL, Rey attended Junior College powerhouse Miami Dade College where he batted .400 in 2018 and has also taken his talents to Puerto Rico for the past seven winters, batting .308 with a .410 on-base percentage for Santurce this past offseason while winning the league's batting crown at a .331 clip in 2023-24.

"I'm really excited about his addition to our club," said Forney. "He's still young but he's played a lot of baseball. He can play multiple positions, run, and do a lot of things for us. I like the fact that there are probably any number of positions in which he could be a super productive piece in our lineup. We're really excited to add him."

Arteaga gives the Revs a young option behind the dish, coming highly recommended for his receiving skills and by his former Miami Palmetto High School teammate, 2024 Atlantic League All-Star Matt Turner who is currently in spring training with the New York Mets where he is 1-0 with a perfect 0.00 ERA in five outings.

The 27-year-old Arteaga turned pro after three seasons at NAIA Campbellsville (KY) University where the lefty hitter batted .280 including a career-best .315 mark in 2021. His first pro action came with Boise of the Pioneer League in 2023 and he has also played for the Brazilian national team in the 2022 South American Championship and World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.

"He catches for Matt during the off-season and Matt said a lot of good things about him," Forney explained. "He sent me some video, and it looks like he can receive really well and block and throw. Matt isn't the easiest guy to catch with all that movement. If it's anything live like it is on video, he looks like he can do a nice job back there for us. He's young and a little on the inexperienced side but I like the way he catches."

The Revs currently have 10 players announced under contract for the 2026 season and are expected to unveil two more signings on the next edition of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy which is set to air Monday, March 16 at 6pm on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and on the York Revolution app with video segments also available on the York Revolution YouTube channel.

