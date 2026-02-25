Revs Seize Day, Scott

Published on February 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release









Infielder Joshua Day with the Sioux City Explorers

(York Revolution) Infielder Joshua Day with the Sioux City Explorers(York Revolution)

(York, PA): The five-time Atlantic League champion York Revolution have signed infielder Joshua Day and returning left hander Braden Scott for the 2026 season. The signings were announced by manager Rick Forney live on Monday night's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Day provides the Revs with another athletic, versatile option in the field having played all four infield positions over the course of his pro career with the majority of that time at shortstop. After batting .340 for the University of Missouri in 2022, Day was a 15th round draft pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks and spent his first two seasons with the organization including all of 2023 at High-A Visalia. He enjoyed a historic start to his pro career as his first base hit was a grand slam while playing for the Visalia Rawhide in a game at Modesto.

After landing in the Pioneer League in 2024, Day put together an All-Star season with Rocky Mountain as the right-handed hitter batted .350 with 18 home runs and 82 RBI in 90 games played. He jumped to the American Association in 2025 with Sioux City and batted .285 while showcasing his speed with 20 stolen bases in 95 games as his team's everyday shortstop, earning his ascension to the Atlantic League this summer.

The Natchez, MS native enters his fifth pro season and will turn 26 on March 25.

"We're really excited about Joshua, he's coming off a great season," Forney remarked. "He hit in the middle of the order for his team last year and did a great job. He fits the mold of what we're looking for with versatile defenders and guys that are multi-dimensional offensively. He's been a good run producer and his defense has been really good."

Scott was a late season acquisition by the Revs each of the last two Septembers and last appeared on the mound as the Revs' starter in the clinching Game 4 of the Atlantic League Championship Series on October 1 at High Point. The southpaw made four regular season starts with York, going 2-0 with a 3.32 ERA. That followed a spectacular Frontier League campaign with Evansville during which he was 8-4 with a 3.29 ERA in 20 starts while his 157 strikeouts in 128.2 innings tied the third-highest punchout total in league history.

Combined between York and Evansville, Scott struck out 176 batters in 150.1 innings in 2025. That strikeout total tied New York Yankees prospect Elmer Rodriguez for the second highest by any minor leaguer last season, just three behind New York Mets rookie Jonah Tong for the highest total.

A two-time Atlantic League champion with York, Scott has spent parts of four years in Evansville as one of the circuit's top lefties. He is 25-19 with a 3.45 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine over four Frontier League seasons. That includes his rookie year of 2021 when he shined to an 8-4 mark with a 2.72 ERA fresh out of Indiana University, earning a contract with the Toronto Blue Jays where he reached Double-A New Hampshire in 2022.

The 28-year-old Bloomington, IN native now resides in Clinton, IN and enters his sixth pro season in 2026.

"I'm really excited about Braden, he's coming off a remarkable year last year," said Forney. "He threw a lot of innings. He was in great shape and had lots of life on his fastball and great command of his breaking ball. He competes really well and his stuff's good. We're excited to have him back."

The Revs have announced six player signings for the upcoming season and are set to unveil additional signings on the next episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on Monday, March 2 at 6pm live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The York Revolution app, and with video segments available on demand on the York Revolution YouTube channel.

Images from this story







Atlantic League Stories from February 25, 2026

Revs Seize Day, Scott - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.