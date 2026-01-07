Book Your 2026 Kona Ice Birthday Party Package with the Ducks Today

Published on January 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that birthday party packages for the 2026 season, presented by Kona Ice, are now on sale. Those interested in hosting a child's party at the ballpark are encouraged to call (631) 940-3825 for the best availability.

Birthday parties with the Ducks offer an experience like no other. The birthday child will have the opportunity to stand on the dugout with QuackerJack while the entire crowd at the ballpark sings "Happy Birthday". Additionally, the child's name will be announced over the public address system and displayed on the lower section of the DuckVision video board.

Two packages are available to celebrate a birthday with the Ducks, which include all of the above plus the following:

Game Room Suite Birthday Party Package:

10 Ducks game tickets in Game Room Suite

Access to Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation 4 systems with pre-downloaded games

1 Ducks t-shirt for the birthday child

1 autographed Ducks baseball for the birthday child

Hot dogs, bags of chips, Coca-Cola beverages, Kona Ice vouchers and cupcakes (10 of each)

FREE ticket voucher for every party ticket purchased (box seats tickets for non-fireworks nights)

Party Deck Birthday Party Package:

20 Ducks game tickets in Party Deck

Exclusive area located adjacent to the playing field along the left field line

1 Ducks t-shirt for the birthday child

1 autographed Ducks baseball for the birthday child

Hot dogs, bags of chips, Coca-Cola beverages, Kona Ice vouchers and cupcakes (20 of each)

FREE ticket voucher for every party ticket purchased (box seats tickets for non-fireworks nights)

Birthday party packages have limited availability, with only of each package able to be reserved per game. Those interested are encouraged to contact the Ducks immediately to book a game date. For more information, including pricing, and to reserve your package, please call (631) 940-3825, email tickets@liducks.com or visit LIDucks.com. Additional party tickets (which include the FREE ticket voucher) and general game tickets may be purchased, if desired.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







