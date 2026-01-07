Boxcars Introduce Preschool Graduation Day
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
The Flying Boxcars are excited to host preschool graduation at Meritus Park for the first time in 2026.
As a part of this program, preschool graduates will have the opportunity to graduate at the park, and receive a diploma at home plate before our April 26th game, vs York.
Details -
Free ticket for graduating children $10 tickets for accompanying adults
On field pregame "graduation ceremony" at home plate
Graduates receive a diploma
APRIL 26 - 2 PM FIRST PITCH / 1 PM ARRIVAL
CONTACT - MWALLING@FLYINGBOXCARS.COM
