Boxcars Introduce Preschool Graduation Day

Published on January 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







The Flying Boxcars are excited to host preschool graduation at Meritus Park for the first time in 2026.

As a part of this program, preschool graduates will have the opportunity to graduate at the park, and receive a diploma at home plate before our April 26th game, vs York.

Details -

Free ticket for graduating children $10 tickets for accompanying adults

On field pregame "graduation ceremony" at home plate

Graduates receive a diploma

APRIL 26 - 2 PM FIRST PITCH / 1 PM ARRIVAL

CONTACT - MWALLING@FLYINGBOXCARS.COM







Atlantic League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.