Boxcars Release 2026 Promo Schedule PT. II
Published on March 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have announced the second half of their 2026 promotional schedule, as well as the release of single game tickets.
Beginning at noon, tickets will be available to purchase online and at the box office.
Our box office hours are 12-4 pm, Monday-Friday.
Daily Promotions
July
July 2
Fourth of July Firework Show
July 10
Starwars Night
Firework Friday
July 11
World Cup Night
Cancer Awareness Night; Jersey auction in support of the American Cancer Society
Soccer Jersey giveaway (1500, 15+)
July 12
Wienerschnitzel Night (Alternate Identity Night 2)
Youth cap giveaway presented by Xfinity (750, 14u)
Kids run the bases presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown
July 24
Shark Night (Week)
Fireworks presented by Specialty Granules
July 25
Jingle in July
Mystery Mascot Nutcracker Ornament Giveaway, presented by Manitowoc (1500, 15+)
July 26
Dino Day
Strykerbubu Giveaway, presented by Nuts for You Roasters (750, 14u)
Kids run the bases presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown
August
August 7
Sitcom Night
Fireworks presented by Antietam Broadband
August 8
Bike Night
Trucker Hat Giveaway presented by Antietam Broadband (1500, 15+)
August 9
Ogres and Onions Night
Piggy Bank giveaway, presented by Antietam Broadband (750, 14u)
Kids run the bases, presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown
Antietam Broadband customers can purchase up to six $6 tickets with proof of customer status
August 20
00's Night
Thirsty Thursday giveaway presented by Central City Liquors
Ellie Koozie Giveaway (500, 21+) presented by Central City Liquors
August 21
Disco & Funk Night
Fireworks, presented by M&T
August 22
Travel and Tourism Night
Meritus Park buildable set giveaway (1500, 15+) presented by Visit Hagerstown
August 23
Back to School Night
Vintage Metal Lunch Box Giveaway, presented by Justice's S.A.K.E. (750, 14u)
Kids run the bases, presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown
September
September 4
Wienerschnitzel Night (Alternate Identity Night 3)
Fireworks, presented by The ARC of Washington County
September 5
HS Musical Night
Mystery Mascot Bobblehead Giveaway (1500, 15+) presented by South Mountain Creamery
September 6
Autism Awareness Night
Stryker buildable set giveaway (750, 14u) presented by Edward Jones - Benito Vattelana
Autism Awareness Jersey Auction
September 11
Fireworks presented by Antietam Broadband
September 12
Fan Appreciation Day
Blanket giveaway presented by Antietam Broadband (1500, 15+)
September 13
Fan Appreciation Day
Snuggie Giveaway presented by Antietam Broadband (750, 14u)
Kids run the bases presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown
Antietam Broadband customers can purchase up to six $6 tickets with proof of customer status
