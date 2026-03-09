Boxcars Release 2026 Promo Schedule PT. II

Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have announced the second half of their 2026 promotional schedule, as well as the release of single game tickets.

Beginning at noon, tickets will be available to purchase online and at the box office.

Single game tickets can be purchased here.

Our box office hours are 12-4 pm, Monday-Friday.

Daily Promotions

July

July 2

Fourth of July Firework Show

July 10

Starwars Night

Firework Friday

July 11

World Cup Night

Cancer Awareness Night; Jersey auction in support of the American Cancer Society

Soccer Jersey giveaway (1500, 15+)

July 12

Wienerschnitzel Night (Alternate Identity Night 2)

Youth cap giveaway presented by Xfinity (750, 14u)

Kids run the bases presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown

July 24

Shark Night (Week)

Fireworks presented by Specialty Granules

July 25

Jingle in July

Mystery Mascot Nutcracker Ornament Giveaway, presented by Manitowoc (1500, 15+)

July 26

Dino Day

Strykerbubu Giveaway, presented by Nuts for You Roasters (750, 14u)

Kids run the bases presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown

August

August 7

Sitcom Night

Fireworks presented by Antietam Broadband

August 8

Bike Night

Trucker Hat Giveaway presented by Antietam Broadband (1500, 15+)

August 9

Ogres and Onions Night

Piggy Bank giveaway, presented by Antietam Broadband (750, 14u)

Kids run the bases, presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown

Antietam Broadband customers can purchase up to six $6 tickets with proof of customer status

August 20

00's Night

Thirsty Thursday giveaway presented by Central City Liquors

Ellie Koozie Giveaway (500, 21+) presented by Central City Liquors

August 21

Disco & Funk Night

Fireworks, presented by M&T

August 22

Travel and Tourism Night

Meritus Park buildable set giveaway (1500, 15+) presented by Visit Hagerstown

August 23

Back to School Night

Vintage Metal Lunch Box Giveaway, presented by Justice's S.A.K.E. (750, 14u)

Kids run the bases, presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown

September

September 4

Wienerschnitzel Night (Alternate Identity Night 3)

Fireworks, presented by The ARC of Washington County

September 5

HS Musical Night

Mystery Mascot Bobblehead Giveaway (1500, 15+) presented by South Mountain Creamery

September 6

Autism Awareness Night

Stryker buildable set giveaway (750, 14u) presented by Edward Jones - Benito Vattelana

Autism Awareness Jersey Auction

September 11

Fireworks presented by Antietam Broadband

September 12

Fan Appreciation Day

Blanket giveaway presented by Antietam Broadband (1500, 15+)

September 13

Fan Appreciation Day

Snuggie Giveaway presented by Antietam Broadband (750, 14u)

Kids run the bases presented by the YMCA of Hagerstown

Antietam Broadband customers can purchase up to six $6 tickets with proof of customer status







