Long Island Ducks Individual Game Tickets on Sale Tuesday

Published on March 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks have announced that individual game tickets for the 2026 season, presented by Catholic Health, will go on sale Tuesday, March 10, at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at LIDucks.com by clicking the "Buy Tickets" icon at the top of the page. Fans can also get their tickets by calling (631) 940-TIXX or visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office between 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Those wishing to purchase individual game tickets for the 2026 season are encouraged to secure their seats early to ensure the best availability. Season ticket plans and mini plans are currently available, which provide the best pricing and most benefits on Ducks tickets.

All fans purchasing individual game tickets on March 10 will be entered into a raffle for the chance to throw out a ceremonial first pitch during the 2026 season. Each ticket purchased that day will count as one raffle entry to win this exclusive experience. The winner will also receive the opportunity to take a VIP on-field photo with Ducks Manager Lew Ford and have their name displayed on the lower portion of the DuckVision videoboard.

The box office and phone ticket hotline will remain open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. following March 10. Additionally, the team's 2026 preliminary promotional schedule has been announced and can be viewed at LIDucks.com/promotions.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.