Single Game Tickets for 2026 Lexington Legends Season Go on Sale Friday, March 13

Published on March 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends announced today that single game tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale Friday, March 13 beginning at 10:00 AM. Fans will be able to purchase tickets online at lexingtonlegends.com or by visiting the Legends ticket office at Legends Field.

The 2026 season promises another exciting summer of baseball and entertainment at Legends Field, as the Legends continue building a team that Central Kentucky can rally behind while delivering the fun, affordable ballpark experience fans have come to expect.

The Legends will open the 2026 season on the road Tuesday, April 21 against the Charleston Dirty Birds before returning home for Opening Night on Friday, April 24 at Legends Field. Opening Night is presented by Lexington Clinic and will feature the first fireworks show of the season following the game.

Throughout the 2026 season, fans can enjoy fireworks every Saturday night and select Friday nights, along with theme nights, giveaways, and special promotions that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Season ticket memberships, group outings, and premium hospitality experiences are available now. Fans can reserve luxury suites, the Pepsi Party Deck, the Hicks & Funfsinn Stables, and the Lexington Lounge by contacting the Legends at 859-252-HITS (4487).







Atlantic League Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.