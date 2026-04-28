Lexington Legends Sign Team Israel WBC Pitcher Zack Leban

Published on April 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends have announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Zack Leban, a member of Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic, adding high-level international experience to the club's pitching staff ahead of the 2026 season.

Leban, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound reliever, is a Bellevue, Washington native who was originally selected by the Miami Marlins in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Kansas. He advanced through the Marlins organization, reaching as high as Triple-A while making nearly 100 professional appearances.

Most notably, Leban represented Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic, competing on the international stage against some of the best talent in the world. His experience in the WBC adds a unique and valuable dimension to the Legends' roster.

"Zack brings a tremendous amount of experience, and competing in the World Baseball Classic speaks to the level of talent he has," said Lexington Legends Manager Paul Flecther. "He's a proven competitor who we expect to make an immediate impact on our pitching staff."

Leban has also pitched internationally and in independent baseball, including time in the Mexican League with the Sultanes de Monterrey and winter ball in Puerto Rico. Known for his ability to miss bats and handle high-leverage situations, he adds depth and versatility to the Legends bullpen.

The Legends will hit the road for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, April 28 at Long Island before returning home to Legends Field on Tuesday, May 5 to open a six-game homestand against the Lancaster Stormers.

For tickets, promotions, and more information, visit LexingtonLegends.com.







Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2026

Lexington Legends Sign Team Israel WBC Pitcher Zack Leban - Lexington Legends

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