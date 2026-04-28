Baylor Contract Purchased by Mets

Published on April 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs infielder Jamari Baylor had his contract purchased by the New York Mets in a deal that was announced today.

Baylor is the second member of the 2026 Blue Crabs to have his contract purchased by an affiliated organization, joining starting pitcher Jordan Carr who was signed by the Houston Astros.

Through six games this season, Baylor hit .353 with four doubles, seven RBI, and nine runs scored. He also had a whopping .571 on-base percentage, thanks to a league-leading 10 walks. Last season with Southern Maryland, Baylor led the team with 77 RBI and was tied for the team lead with 21 home runs. From July through the end of the 2025 season, he batted over .325 with 16 home runs and 56 RBI, ending the season with a career-high .303 batting average.

Blue Crabs manager Brett Jodie said, "This is what we're all about. Opening up doors and opportunities for guys like Jamari is one of our major goals. I was really impressed by his patience at the plate. He's very disciplined for a power guy and he's able to use all fields. I really didn't see a weakness or anything he couldn't handle. It's a much deserved opportunity for Jamari, and we're very pumped for him. We'll be following him and hoping he can move up the ladder in the Mets organization."

The 25-year-old infielder was originally selected by Philadelphia in the third round, 91st overall, of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Benedictine College Prep in Richmond, VA.

Prior to joining the Blue Crabs, he played four seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies organizations, reaching the High-A level and earning a spot inside the Phillies top prospect list. After starting the 2024 season in the Atlantic League with the York Revolution, he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays and finished the year with High-A Vancouver.

He joins the likes of recent Blue Crabs who have had their contracts purchased such as Issac Mattson (MLB, PIT), Peyton Eeles (AAA, BAL), and John Taylor (AA, TEX).

Baylor is the 79th player in franchise history to have their contract purchased by another professional organization, and the 52nd to return to affiliated baseball.







Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2026

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