Ducks Take Opener from Legends Behind Sandberg's Gem

Published on April 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lexington Legends 11-1 on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island took a 3-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning on an RBI single off the bat of Caleb Roberts and a two-run double produced by Jorge Bonifacio against Lexington starting pitcher Nic Laio. The Ducks made it 5-0 in their favor in the third thanks to a two-run double from Gavin Collins.

The Ducks flexed their muscles in the fourth as Jacob Robson's 412-foot solo home run to left centerfield and Bonifacio's 389-foot two-run tater to left extended Long Island's advantage to 8-0, and took a 9-0 edge in the fifth when Collins hustled down the line from third base on a wild pitch. The Flock added a pair of runs in the sixth on Marcus Chiu's RBI double and Aaron Takacs' run-scoring base hit.

The run-support was more than enough for Ducks starting pitcher Ryan Sandberg, who retired the first 20 batters he faced in the ballgame. Tres Gonzalez spoiled the perfect game when he reached by way of a two-out walk in the seventh, and Brenden Dixon followed with a base hit to left to break up the no-hitter.

Sandberg (1-1) picked up the win after firing six and two-thirds scoreless innings pitched, giving up just one hit and one walk while striking out while striking out 11, a career-high in a Ducks uniform. Laio (1-1) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs on 11 hits in four innings of work, walking and striking out one.

Six Ducks players had multi-hit performances. Alsander Womack had two hits and a run scored, Robson tallied two hits and crossed the plate twice, Roberts collected three hits, scored four runs and was hit by a pitch, Chiu had a pair of hits and a run scored, Bonifacio had two extra-base hits, four RBIs, two runs scored and a walk, while Takacs had a pair of hits as well.

The Ducks and Legends continue their six-game set on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Main Event Wednesday and a Waddle In Wednesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Nolan Clenney (1-0, 0.00) takes the mound for the Ducks against Legends righty Jimmy Loper (0-1, 11.57).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action for both games live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 722 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.