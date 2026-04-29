Blue Crabs Fall to High Point on Tuesday

Published on April 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (5-2) fell to the High Point Rockers (4-3) by the final score of 6-5 on Tuesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. Despite an early lead, the Rockers hit three home runs to outslug the Blue Crabs offense. Brody Fahr led the offense for Southern Maryland, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

After Blue Crabs starting pitcher Connor Overton needed just six pitches to retire the Rockers in order in the top of the first inning, the Crabs carried momentum to the plate. Viandel Pena started the scoring with a solo home run to left field, his first of the season. Later in the inning, an error by Rockers first baseman Braxton Davidson allowed Alejandro De Aza to reach base to extend the inning. He came around to score on a wild pitch by Rockers starting pitcher Kent Emanuel to give the Crabs a 2-0 lead after one inning.

High Point answered with a big swing of their own in the top of the second inning. With two outs, Nick Longhi hit a solo home run to left center field, his second of the season. Southern Maryland got that run right back in the bottom of the inning. Taylor Darden led off the inning with an RBI single and he scored on an RBI double by Fahr to put the Blue Crabs back in front by two runs, 3-1, after two innings.

The Rockers leveled the game in the top of the fourth inning. Max Viera led off the inning with a single, then Murphy Stehly blasted a two-run home run to left field, his second of the season, to tie the game at 3-3. Once again, the Blue Crabs snapped right back on top in the bottom of the inning. Ezequiel Pagan walked to lead off the inning and he advanced on a Darden groundout. Fahr drove him in with an RBI single to give the Crabs a 4-3 lead after four innings.

The back-and-forth continued in the top of the fifth inning. Aiden Brewer hit an RBI triple to right field and Anthony Servideo added an RBI single to give the Rockers their first lead of the game, 5-4, heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.

Overton's day came to an end after the top of the fifth inning. Over his five innings pitched, he allowed five runs on six hits without walking a batter. He struck out eight Rockers hitters. He also threw a wild pitch.

Both teams were stifled on offense until the top of the ninth inning. Against Blue Crabs relief pitcher Ethan Bates, Luke Napleton hit a solo home run to left field, his first of the season, to extend High Point's lead to 6-4.

The Blue Crabs rallied back in the bottom of the ninth inning. Stephen Paolini reached on a one-out walk and advanced to third base on a wild pitch and passed ball. He scored on an infield single by Pena to bring the Blue Crabs within a run, 6-5. However, Rockers relief pitcher Xander Hamilton struck out Quinn McDaniel with two runners on base to end the game.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the High Point Rockers on Wednesday, April 29 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 10:35 am.

It is Baseball in Education Day for the Blue Crabs. This season, we are offering our best field trip games yet with our specialized history and science days, offering real educational experiences from local organizations, including the Charles County Historic Preservation Commission for our history game and the National Air and Space Museum for our science game.

Season memberships are also still available. Memberships begin with 14-game mini plans and are designed to give you great seats, unbeatable value, and exclusive perks all season long.







Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2026

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