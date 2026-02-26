Boxcars Announce First Signings of 2026

February 26, 2026

Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have announced the return of 2025 Boxcars Gold Glove award recipient, Tyler Williams, along with former big league catcher, Oscar Hernandez.

Tyler Williams was stellar in the outfield for Hagerstown in his rookie campaign, out of the University of Arkansas - Little Rock. Williams' athletic ability popped, as he shut down centerfield with a 98.1% fielding percentage. He started to come into his own at the plate as well, launching 10 home runs and 40 RBI through 81 games in Hagerstown. The speedster also tallied 27 stolen bases (85% efficiency).

"Tyler made a real impact for the Boxcars in 2025, and we're excited to have him return for the 2026 season," said manager Mark Minicozzi. "He has the talent and ability to play at the next level, and we expect him to have a big impact both offensively, and defensively in 2026."

Mark Minicozzi's second signing of the season brings a former big league catcher to Hagerstown - Oscar Hernandez. Hernandez signed with the Tampa Bay Rays as an international free agent in 2009, and made his professional debut the following season, with the Venezuelan Summer League Rays in 2010. Through the rule five draft, Hernandez would sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he would make his first major league appearance in 2015. Hernandez would make 22 appearances for the D-Backs, with his most recent major league experience coming in 2020, as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

"Oscar gives us a veteran presence behind the plate and leadership for our pitching staff. He's a catcher with big league experience who is graded as an MLB-caliber defensive player. That immediately raises the standard of our club," said Minicozzi. "His ability to manage the game and lead from behind the plate is going to be a major asset for us in 2026."

