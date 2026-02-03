Boxcars Announce 2026 Weekly Promos

Published on February 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars are excited to announce the return of our fan favorite weekly promos in 2026.

Tuesday games will once again be headlined by LIFE Financial Baseball Bingo. During our Tuesday home games, you may pick up a bingo card at fan services and play along as the game goes on. Bingo squares match up to corresponding plays on the field. Prizes have included ticket vouchers, merch and more!

Homewood Silver Slugger nights will also return on Tuesdays. Silver Slugger plans are available to individuals 55 and over, and include a ticket to every Tuesday game, a Silver Slugger gift, and excellent savings. If you are interested in purchasing a Silver Sluggers plan, please reach out to bmeehan@flyingboxcars.com. ($80 ages 55-69; $75 ages 70+)

Wednesdays will see the return of Heroes and Hounds (Hearty Pet Bark in the Park and Community Hero Nights, sponsored by CNB Bank). On Community Hero Nights, all community heroes (first responders, educators, military, veterans, healthcare employees, etc.) can purchase tickets at a discounted $6 rate, with the option to purchase one discounted guest ticket as well. A badge must be shown at the ticket window to redeem your discounted ticket.

Along with Community Heroes Nights, we've once again teamed up with Hearty Pet to bring you Bark in the Park! Bring those pups to the park every Wednesday evening and visit the Hearty Pet booth on the concourse for themed activities.

Everyone's favorite, Central City Liquors Thirsty Thursdays, will return for another year at Meritus Park! Thirsty Thursday deals include draft beer specials.

On Friday nights, we will once again have inside the park fireworks! You may also join us for pregame happy hour at the Mich Ultra Power Alley Pub. From the time gates open, until first pitch, you may enjoy happy hour deals (Thirsty Thursday deals).

On Saturdays and Sundays, the Boxcars will offer premium giveaways and appearances, with Sunday also boasting Sunday Funday promos (pregame catch on the field, autograph signing, kids run the bases, YMCA of Hagerstown Boxcar Buddy days). Boxcar Buddy plans are available to kids aged 12 and under and offer one ticket to each Sunday home game. Accompanying adult plans are also available at a discounted rate. If you are interested in purchasing a Boxcar Buddies plan, please reach out to bmeehan@flyingboxcars.com.

Our revamped Boxcar Buddies program now costs just $49/child and $79/adult!

Weekly Promotions -

Tuesdays - LIFE Financial Baseball Bingo; Homewood Living Williamsport Silver Slugger Nights

Wednesdays - Heroes and Hounds; Hearty Pet Bark in the Park; CNB Bank Community Hero Nights (FREE tickets for community heroes and one guest)

Thursdays - Central City Liquors Thirsty Thursdays

Fridays - Firework Fridays; Pregame happy hour at the Mich Ultra Power Alley Pub

Saturdays - Premium Giveaways (Adult); Live music pregame (Meinelschmidt Distillery left field bar)

Sundays - Sunday Funday; Kids Giveaways; Kids run the bases; Pregame catch on the field; Character appearances; YMCA of Hagerstown Boxcar Buddies Nights







Atlantic League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.