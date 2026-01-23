Antietam Broadband Weekends Coming to Meritus Park in 2026

Published on January 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







HAGERSTOWN, Md. - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars are excited to introduce "Antietam Broadband Weekends" to Meritus Park in 2026 through a new partnership with Antietam Broadband.

"Antietam Broadband has become an integral part of Washington County and the gameday experience at Meritus Park. We are excited to expand our partnership this season and continue showing appreciation for their large and loyal customer base. Fan-focused sponsorships like these provide a meaningful way to give back to the supporters who continue to choose and trust Antietam Broadband in their homes and businesses," said Natalie Brockway, Director of Corporate Sales for the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars.

Antietam Broadband Weekends

As part of the season partnership, Antietam Broadband customers can purchase $6 tickets to select Sunday home games by showing proof of service at the box office. Antietam Broadband Weekends will take place on three select weekends during the 2026 season:

May 22-24

August 7-9

September 11-13

Weekend-at-a-Glance: Fireworks + Giveaways

May 22-24: Fireworks (May 22) + Adult Giveaway (May 23) + Kids Giveaway (May 24)

August 7-9: Fireworks (August 7) + Adult Giveaway (August 8) + Kids Giveaway (August 9)

September 11-13: Fireworks (September 11) + Adult Giveaway (September 12) Kids Giveaway (September 13)

Adult giveaways are available to the first 1,500 fans, ages 15 and up.

This partnership brings a little more energy to every home game-and gives fans even more reasons to make Meritus Park part of their summer plans.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Flying Boxcars to reward our customers, support the community, and bring even more energy to Meritus Park all season long. As the hometown fiber provider our focus is on Washington and Carroll Counties today, and for the long term. We will continue to invest in and deliver the latest technology available," said Chris Shipman, President of Antietam Broadband.

For Flying Boxcars ticket information and additional promotional details, visit: flyingboxcars.com

For more information about Antietam Broadband visit www.antietambroadband.com/internet







