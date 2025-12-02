Limited Tickets Remain for WVU vs Penn State
Published on December 2, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
Limited bowl seats remain for our WVU vs Penn State matchup at Meritus Park.
Standing room tickets will allow you access to several picnic table style seating areas around the park at a first come first serve basis (Mich Ultra Power Alley Pub, DRB Homes Family Plaza, Meinelschmidt Distillery Bar and Seating Area, Antietam Broadband Flight Deck).
If you are interested in purchasing tickets to our collegiate matchup, act fast! Tickets are available through our ticketing tab, but are selling fast!
Atlantic League Stories from December 2, 2025
- Limited Tickets Remain for WVU vs Penn State - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars
- Atlantic League Announces Broadcast Partnership with HomeTeam Network - AtL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Stories
- Limited Tickets Remain for WVU vs Penn State
- Grant Program Applications Available
- Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Announce 2026 Coaching Staff
- Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Announce Mark Minicozzi Will Take Over as Manager for the 2026 Season
- Meritus Park to Host WVU, Penn State