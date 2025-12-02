Limited Tickets Remain for WVU vs Penn State

Published on December 2, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Limited bowl seats remain for our WVU vs Penn State matchup at Meritus Park.

Standing room tickets will allow you access to several picnic table style seating areas around the park at a first come first serve basis (Mich Ultra Power Alley Pub, DRB Homes Family Plaza, Meinelschmidt Distillery Bar and Seating Area, Antietam Broadband Flight Deck).

If you are interested in purchasing tickets to our collegiate matchup, act fast! Tickets are available through our ticketing tab, but are selling fast!







Atlantic League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.