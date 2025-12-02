Atlantic League Announces Broadcast Partnership with HomeTeam Network

(New York, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced an agreement with HomeTeam Network (HTN), making the end-to-end sports streaming platform its new digital broadcast partner and offering a 50% savings compared to previous ALPB streaming platforms.

"We can't wait to begin the partnership with HomeTeam Network," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "Our goal is to offer fans better-quality broadcasts that align with our efforts to provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. In short, better baseball, better broadcasts, and better value. We look forward to working with HTN to achieve that mission."

Beginning with the 2026 Championship Season, fans will encounter vastly improved productions throughout the Atlantic League's 10 member clubs. Broadcasts will feature split screen, replay and Automated Ball/Strike technologies. Live and on-demand streaming of all ALPB games will be available to subscribers online at www.hometeamlive.com and can be viewed a variety of ways including mobile phones, tablets, Roku streaming devices and Amazon Fire TV.

Each game broadcast will be produced by HomeTeam Network and will include state-of-the-art, AI-powered multi-camera feeds, graphics packages, and home and road play-by-play commentary. Additional content is slated to be featured on HTN's platform throughout the year.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Atlantic League," said Tanner Goetz, co-founder of HomeTeam Network. "The league has a remarkable history and has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in professional baseball. Leveraging HTN's platform to elevate the fan viewing experience represents the next major step in advancing that tradition."

All regular season and playoff games from Major League Baseball's premier Professional Partner League will be streamed exclusively on HTN, offering fans an improved viewing experience and better value. Seasonal, monthly and daily subscription packages will be available for purchase. Fans are encouraged to follow league and team social media accounts and stay tuned for details regarding exclusive HTN promotional offers.







