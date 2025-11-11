Meritus Park to Host WVU, Penn State

After hosting Towson and UMES last season, for a three game set, Meritus Park has found itself home to yet another college matchup. This time, between two local powerhouses - WVU and Penn State. The Mountaineers and Nittany Lions will take the field on April 15th, 2026 in Downtown Hagerstown.

Tickets will go on sale on December 1st to the public, with Flying Boxcars season ticket holders having an early presale option, until that date. If you are a Flying Boxcars season ticket holder and would like to purchase your seats for the WVU vs Penn State game, please reach out to Davis Cummings at dcummings@flyingboxcars.com before 12/1/2025. Ticket holders will be limited to the number of tickets on their account.







