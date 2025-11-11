Winter Glow Coming to Truist Point
Published on November 11, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)
High Point Rockers News Release
Come experience the first-ever Winter Glow event in High Point, NC!
At Winter Glow, the lights shine brighter, music plays louder, and memories glow stronger! This event transforms Truist Point stadium into a sparkling wonderland filled with festive magic, immersive experiences, and surprises around every corner.
Themed Nights
December 6th: Glow After Dark
Enjoy festive lights, a mechanical reindeer, and an ugly sweater silent disco! The perfect evening for friends, couples, and families to enjoy together.
December 13th: Glow & Discover
A family STEM night featuring VR sleigh rides, nitro ice cream & hands-on workshops
December 20th: Wishes in the Glow
Santa returns! Write letters, take a train ride to the North Pole & sip hot cocoa
January 3rd: New Year, New Glow
A wellness-inspired finale to kick off 2026
Dome Sweet Home Rentals Reimagined (Friday - Sunday Only)
Step inside your private dome for a cozy, sparkling escape. Perfect for groups of four, each dome includes exclusive entry, a charcuterie board, and your choice of drinks. From handcrafted cocktails to holiday mocktails and hot cocoa.
Reservations needed!
They can be made on the same link as Winter Glow tickets.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children (ages 4-12)
Ages 3 and under are FREE but will still need to register online), with family packages available.
Hours:
Thursday | 6pm-9pm
Friday | 5:30pm-10pm
Saturday | 5pm-10pm
Sunday | 5pm-8pm
