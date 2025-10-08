High Point Rockers Aklinski, Gonzalez Earn All-Star Honors

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers outfielders Ben Aklinski and Luis Gonzalez were each named to the Atlantic League Postseason All-Star team on Wednesday. The 13-member team represents the top players from around the league as voted on by the ALPB managers.

Aklinski, who recently completed his fourth season with the Rockers, became just the second player in league history to join the 30-30 club with 32 homers and 31 stolen bases. Aklinski posted a .283 batting average in 2025 and finished third in the league with 112 runs scored. During his four seasons with the Rockers, Aklinski set records in almost every offensive category. He is High Point's career leader in games played, runs scored, home runs, RBIs, doubles, triples and grand slams.

Gonzalez, in his first year with the Rockers after having spent time in the Major Leagues with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants, hit .297 with 21 homers, 73 RBI and 36 stolen bases. He was fourth in the league with 110 runs scored and had a 37-game on-base streak during the regular season. As High Point's right fielder, Gonzalez provided outstanding defense, having committed just one error in 2025.

Gonzalez and Aklinski give the Rockers eight players to have been named to the Postseason All-Star Team. Aklinski is a repeat member, having been named to the squad in 2023. Gonzales was previously an MLB.com Organization All-Star in the White Sox system in 2019, and the National League Rookie of the Month with the San Francisco Giants in May 2022.

Gonzalez and Aklinski were joined in the All-Star outfield by Gastonia's Justin Wylie and Long Island's River Town.







