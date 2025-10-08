Ghost Peppers Outfielder Justin Wylie Named to Postseason All-Star Team

GASTONIA, NC - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers are proud to announce that outfielder Justin Wylie has been named to the Atlantic League (ALPB) Postseason All-Star Team.

Wylie finished a very productive 2025 season with a .304 batting average, along with 133 hits which includes 36 doubles, six triples and a team best 29 home runs. The 5-10, 195-pound outfielder also posted 101 RBIs and 37 stolen bases. Lancaster, Pennsylvania resident finished the season with a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000.

Today's announcement comes just days after the Ghost Peppers received two additional league honors. On Monday, team General Manager Brady Salisbury was the recipient of the ALPB Executive of the Year Awards, while mascot "Peppy" was named the league's top mascot.

The Ghost Peppers finished the second half of the 2025 season in first place to clinch a playoff berth for the second consecutive season.







