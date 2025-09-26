Ghost Peppers' Miraculous Run Comes to an End, Fall to High Point in Game 5

Published on September 26, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Dalton Guthrie's sac fly was the lone run for Gastonia on Thursday night, as High Point defeated the Ghost Peppers 8-1 and advanced to the ALPB Championship Series.

Gastonia managed just one run on six hits in the winner-take-all Game 5, pushing one across against Fin Del Bonta-Smith in the right-hander's five innings of work. The Peppers went scoreless against the Rockers 'pen over the final four frames of the contest, recording just two hits.

The lackluster offense for Gastonia coincided with Zac Westcott allowing four runs over just 3.1 innings, as the Peppers surrendered runs early yet again. The Rockers scored two in the first, plating multiple first-inning runs in four of the five games in the series. The only game High Point didn't score in the first, it still managed to get a lead in the second inning and led 3-0 after three.

In addition to giving up early runs once again, Gastonia continued to have trouble retiring High Point's lefty bats. Luis Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with his second homer of the series, Drew Mendoza had three hits and 2 RBIs, Evan Edwards got the scoring started with his series-leading 8th RBI in the opening frame and Alex Dickerson connected on a pair of run-scoring singles.

Gonzalez was named South Division Championship Series MVP, providing consistent production as the Rockers' leadoff hitter. High Point will face off against York in the league championship series, in pursuit of its first title.

The Ghost Peppers had their season come to an end after forcing the do-or-die Game 5, winning 40 games in the second half and making the ALPB Playoffs for a fourth consecutive season, but failing to make the ALPB championship series for a second time in franchise history.

Gastonia looks for a fifth straight playoff appearance in 2026, opening up the season against the South Division champion High Point Rockers on April 21.







Atlantic League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.