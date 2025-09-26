High Point Rockers Luis Gonzalez Named SDCS MVP

Published on September 26, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release









High Point Rockers outfielder Luis Gonzalez

High Point Rockers outfielder Luis Gonzalez

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers outfielder Luis Gonzalez was named the MVP of the Atlantic League's South Division Championship series. The Rockers defeated the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 3-2 in five games, clinching the title on Thursday night at Truist Point.

The Rockers are traveling to York, Pa. on Friday for the start of the ALPB League Championship Series on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Rockers will host the York Revolution on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Truist Point.

Gonzalez was the offensive catalyst that stirred High Point's batting attack. In five games, Gonzalez hit .381 (8-for-21) with a team-high seven runs scored. Of Gonzalez's eight hits, three were for extra bases including two home runs and three doubles. He led all players with a 1.245 OPS and a slugging percentage of .810.

Gonzalez has been High Point's starter in right field since joining the club prior to the start of spring training. A former Major League starter with the San Francisco Giants, Gonzalez hit .297 in 111 regular season games, with 110 runs scored, 31 doubles, 23 homers and 75 RBI.

The best of five series starts with Games 1 and 2 at York this weekend before the series shifts to High Point next week for Games 3 through 5.

