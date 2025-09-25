Gastonia Forces Game Five

Published on September 24, 2025

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers were held to four hits and, after taking a 2-0 lead, were kept scoreless over the last eight innings as the Gastonia Ghost Peppers claimed Game 4 of the Atlantic League's South Division Championship with a 4-2 win Wednesday night at Truist Point.

The Gastonia win ties the series at 2-2 and forces a deciding Game 5 at 7:00 p.m. Thursday night at Truist Point. The winner will advance to the ALPB League Championship Series to meet the York Revolution.

Wednesday night, High Point jumped on in the first inning. After Luis Gonzalez led off the bottom of the first with a single, Gastonia starter Ljay Newsome (W, 1-0) walked Ben Aklinski. With two outs, Alex Dickerson lined a single to left to score both runners and give the Rockers a 2-0 lead.

Gastonia tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning. High Point starter Ben Wereski (L, 0-1) hit Cole Roederer with a pitch with two outs, allowing Carter Aldrete to hit a game-tying two-run homer to left.

The Ghost Peppers took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Wereski issued a two-out walk to Narciso Crook which was followed by an RBI double from Eric De La Rosa. Gastonia added a run in the top of the eighth when High Point reliever Scott Rouse yielded a one-out triple to De La Rosa then a sac fly to Justin Wylie as Gastonia went up 4-2.

Tickets for Thursday's Game 5 are on sale now at the Truist Point Box Office and online at www.HighPointRockers.com.

The Rockers are seeking to become the first High Point professional baseball team to win a championship since the 1968 High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms won the Carolina League championship. The last Triad area team to win a baseball championship was the Greensboro Grasshoppers who won the 2011 South Atlantic League title over the Savannah Sand Gnats.







