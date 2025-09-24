Stormers Season Ends

Published on September 24, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







It is said there is a first time for everything.

One of those firsts came Tuesday night.

Prior to this year, the Lancaster Stormers had not been the victims of a sweep in 14 previous playoffs series. That trend ended as the York Revolution rallied for a third straight game, dropping the Stormers, 6-3, and ending Lancaster's hopes of a trip to North Carolina and a shot at a fifth Atlantic League title.

Instead, it is York that will get that same opportunity. The Revs will host the winners of a High Point-Gastonia series, currently led by the Rockers, 2-1.

Tuesday night's game started the the previous two, with the Stormers taking early control. Nick Lucky walked to open the second and advanced on a two-out single to left by Alex Isola. Yeison Coca took a Mike Kickham offering down the left field line for a two-run double.

Mason Martin opened the third with a double to right center and scored on two deep sly balls as the Stormers established a 3-0 lead.

Brock Bell retired nine of the first 11 batters he faced, three on strikes, before Kyle Martin opened the York comeback with a homer laced through the right field picnic deck. Chris Williams added a homer in the fifth on a ball that squirted out of Danny Amaral's glove in the fifth.

Kyle Martin connected again the in sixth off Max Green to tie the score, but it was the eighth that proved fatal.

Elvis Peralta greeted Scott Engler (0-1) with a double off the wall in left. Jalen Miller walked, setting the stage for a Jeremy Arocho bunt. The York third baseman punched a one-hopper to Luis Castro at third. Castro's throw pulled Melvin Mercedes off the first base bag, giving the Revs a bases loaded opportunity. It also kept the Stormers from pitching around Kyle Martin.

The man with two home runs under his belt hit a slow topper to second. Mercedes charged the play but swept the ball out of his glove as the lead run scored. Lancaster did get an out at home on Ryan Higgins' grounder to short, but Shayne Fontana singled up the middle to score two more.

Lancaster, which had not had a hit since the third put a scare in the Revs in the home ninth. Quincy Hamilton picked up a one-out walk and went to second on a single by Amaral that chased Branden Cellucci from the game. Cam Robinson coaxed a force out from Alex Isola but walked pinch hitter Kevin Watson, Jr. to load the bases.

Mercedes came to the plate as the winning run but grounded out on the first pitch to bring the Stormers 2025 to an end.

Josh Mollerus (1-0) earned the win with a perfect seventh inning.

The Stormers open their 2026 season in York on Tuesday, April 21.







Atlantic League Stories from September 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.