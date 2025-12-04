Christmas Tree Lane at Penn Medicine Park

Where: Penn Medicine Park in Downtown Lancaster, PA

When: Friday, December 5th - Monday, December 23rd and is open 5:00-9:00PM Sunday - Thursdays and 5:00-10:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays. Closed December 8th

Who: All Public Welcome - FREE ADMISSION

About: The holiday season is here, and Penn Medicine Park is thrilled to announce the return of Christmas Tree Lane, now in its sixth year, running from December 5th through December 23rd! This festive, free event invites guests to explore a stunning display of 117 beautifully decorated trees, generously provided by Elizabeth Farms.

Visitors to Christmas at Penn Medicine Park can enjoy the festive atmosphere, browse the uniquely decorated trees, and vote for their favorites. Each vote costs $2, with all proceeds going directly to local nonprofits, making it easy for everyone to enjoy the holiday spirit while giving back to the community.

Come celebrate the season with us and help spread holiday cheer!

Hot Food, Snacks, Sweet Treats and Drinks will be available for purchase.

Throughout the month there will be many festive activities including weekly theme nights:

- Every Night We Are Open:

Take Pictures with Santra from 6-8pm for FREE o

Elf on the Shelf - Families can search for multiple hidden Elves as they walk through Christmas Tree Lane o

Adult Scavenger Hunt- Participate in the adult hunt as you stroll through Christmas Tree Lane and get entered into a MUST WIN 2026 Stormers prize pack.

See PA's largest Santa standing 42 feet tall.

- Wednesdays: Wet Nose Wednesday - bring your dog to see the Christmas Trees and get a free photo with Santa

- Fridays: Take pictures with your favorite Holiday Characters from 6-9pm

12/5 - The Grinch

12/12 - Anna and Kristoff

12/19 - Elsa and Olaf

- December 11th, 18th, 21st: Take Pictures with Live Reindeer from 6-8pm

For more information, please visit the Penn Medicine Park website: https://pennmedicinepark.com/







