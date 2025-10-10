Skirrow Named Pitcher of the Year

Right-hander Noah Skirrow has been selected by Atlantic League clubs as the Pitcher of the Year for 2025.

The member of Team Canada becomes the first Stormer to win the honor since left- hander Nate Reed in 2018. It marks the fifth time that a Stormer has earned the award in the 20-season history of the franchise.

Skirrow, 27, topped the league with 15 wins, including victories in his last 10 decisions.

He became only the third pitcher in franchise history to reach 15 wins in a campaign, joining Denny Harriger (17, 2006) and Dwayne Pollok (18, 2013). Only Daryl Thompson of Southern Maryland has recorded 15 or more wins in a season since Pollok, accomplishing the feat three times.

In addition to the wins total, Skirrow finished second in the league in ERA at 3.99, trailing Southern Maryland's Shawn Semple by .04. He was also second in strikeouts, falling two short of York's Mike Kickham, who fanned 145. Skirrow's 143 punchouts wer e also two shy of the Lancaster franchise record.

He picked up his first win of the season, beating Long Island, 9-1, on Opening Night, April 25. Through games of June 18, the native of Cambridge, Ontario was 5-3 with a 5.23 ERA. From there, he would post victories in 10 of his next 13 starts, throwing shutout baseball in three of them. He recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts on July 23 against Hagerstown.

Skirrow was in his first season in the ALPB after spending four seasons in the Philadelphia system. He peaked at Class AAA Lehigh Valley in 2022 and 2023, winning eight games for the Iron Pigs in 2023.

He also threw five shutout innings for Team Canada against Colombia in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

"Skirrow is very deserving of this award," said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples. "He never missed a start, and he goes about his business the right way between starts. He kept us in games to give us the chance to win each time out. I am very proud of him and to have the winner of this award come from our organization."







