Three Stormers Named All-Stars

Published on October 8, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(Lancaster, PA) - Three members of the Lancaster Stormers have been named to the Atlantic League's year-end All-Star Team, it was announced today by league officials.

First baseman Mason Martin, ace starter Noah Skirrow and setup reliever Scott Engler were named to the squad. Lancaster was the only club to have three players named.

Martin batted .291 with a club record 36 homers, which paced the league, and 92 RBI.

The slugging first baseman hit 20 homers in the season's first half and 16 in the second half. He hit 18 both at home and on the road and had a pair of multi-homer games. The native of Kennewick, Washington has 63 homers in 1 ÃÂ½ seasons with the Stormers, the highest total over a two- year span in franchise history. He is Lancaster's fourth leading home run hitter in the 21-year history of the team.

"Martin was pretty much the anchor of our lineup all year," said manager Ross Peeples.

"We pretty much went how he went all year. His approach (to the game) is professional and consistent."

Skirrow led the league with 15 victories, the most by a Stormer since 2013, reeling off wins in 10 straight decisions at the end of the season. His last loss came on June 18. He also finished second in the league with 143 strikeouts, fanning 10 against Hagerstown on July 23, and second with a 3.99 ERA. The right-handed member of Team Canada threw five or more innings in 21 of 25 starts with a season high of eight innings at Long Island, July 11.

"Skirrow was our most consistent pitcher," added Peeples. "He pretty much kept us in every game he pitched. We knew when he was on the mound we had a good chance to win."

The right-hander was one of two players unanimously selected to the team.

Engler appeared in 59 games, the second highest total in the league. He finished the season with a 6-2 record, six saves and a 1.88 ERA. During the Stormers second half run, he only yielded three earned runs in 30.2 innings for a 0.88 ERA.

"Engler was a great leader for us on and off the field," said Peeples. "He took the ball every time he was asked whether it was the seventh, eighth, or ninth inning."

"It was fun watching all three of these guys compete every day," Peeples added. "They are all deserving of this award."







