Atlantic League Names 2025 Postseason All-Star Team

Published on October 8, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced the members of the 2025 Postseason All-Star Team. As voted upon by the league's managers and coaches, these 13 elite players represent the premier players in the Atlantic League during the recently completed 2025 campaign.

The ALPB Champion York Revolution placed two players on the squad as did the other league finalist, the High Point Rockers. The Lancaster Stormers and Charleston Dirty Birds were each represented by two players.

Two members of the team were unanimous selections, outfielder Ben Aklinski of the High Point Rockers and starting pitcher Noah Skirrow of the Lancaster Stormers.

Three players earned their second berth on the Postseason All-Star team including Aklinski who was an outfielder on the 2023 team. Justin Wylie of the Gastonia Ghost Peppers is the lone repeat member from 2024. And second baseman Joseph Rosa, named to the Postseason All-Star team in 2022 as a second baseman with Gastonia, earned the honor in 2025 while playing shortstop for Charleston.

The infield includes catcher Matt Scheffler of the Staten Island FerryHawks, first baseman Mason Martin of Lancaster, second baseman Jalen Miller of York and third baseman James Nelson of Charleston. Brady Whalen of the Lexington Legends was named the designated hitter.

Joining Aklinski in the outfield is his High Point Rockers teammate Luis Gonzalez along with Gastonia's Wylie.

Scheffler led the Atlantic League in batting average in 2025, hitting .347 in 84 games to go with 15 home runs and 61 RBI. Tostado was second to Scheffler in batting with a .337 mark and a league-best 47 doubles, the second-highest season total in league history. Rosa hit .274 with 22 home runs and 71 RBI in 107 games for Charleston this season. Nelson was the only player in the ALPB this year to finish in the top seven in batting average (.315), home runs (34) and RBI (89). He led the Dirty Birds in all three categories and was second in the league in home runs. Nelson in 2025 became the only Atlantic League player to ever accumulate 30+ homers and 50+ stolen bases in a single season.

Whalen was an outstanding utility player who filled in at multiple positions, drawing assignments at every spot except catcher. He was third in the league in batting average at .331 and a member of the 20-20 club with 26 homers and 31 stolen bases.

Aklinski, a five-year veteran of the Atlantic League had another outstanding season in the outfield, joining Nelson as the only members of the 30-30 club. Aklinski hit .283 with 32 homers and 96 RBI while stealing 31 bases. He scored 112 runs and became the second player in league history with three 100-run seasons. Gonzalez put together a 39-game on-base streak while posting a season batting average of .297 to go with 21 homers, 110 runs scored, 21 homers, 72 RBI and 36 stolen bases.

Wylie split playing time between second base and left field in 2025 while hitting .304 with 29 homers, 101 RBI and a league-best 125 runs scored. Wylie's runs scored is the second-highest season total in the ALPB's 27-year history. Long Island's River Town was the league's fifth-leading hitter with a .326 batting average. He added 13 homers and 71 RBI along with 42 stolen bases and 92 runs scored.

The 2025 Postseason All-Star pitching staff includes a pair of Lancaster stalwarts in starter Noah Skirrow and reliever Scott Engler. Skirrow was a unanimous selection as the starter after going 15-3 this season, the eighth-highest win total by an ALPB pitcher. Skirrow posted a 3.99 ERA while leading the ALPB with 25 starts and finished second with 137.2 innings pitched and 143 strikeouts. Engler's 59 appearances were the second-most in the league as he posted a 6-2 record with a 1.89 ERA and struck out 63 batters in 61.2 innings pitched.

York closer Cam Robinson completes the pitching staff. In hi first season in the ALPB, Robinson recorded a miniscule 0.61 ERA over 44 innings while striking out 49. He had a 5-4 record and was second with 16 saves.

Wylie, Miller, Aklinski, Whalen, Engler and Robinson were all members of the 2025 Baseball America Mid-Season All-Star team.

2025 Atlantic League Postseason All-Star Team

C: Matthew Scheffler, Staten Island FerryHawks

1B: Mason Martin, Lancaster Stormers

2B: Jalen Miller, York Revolution

SS: Joseph Rosa, Charleston Dirty Birds

3B: James Nelson, Charleston Dirty Birds

DH: Brady Whalen, Lexington Legends

OF: Ben Aklinski, High Point Rockers (unanimous)

OF: River Town, Long Island Ducks

OF: Justin Wylie, Gastonia Ghost Peppers

OF: Luis Gonzalez, High Point Rockers

SP: Noah Skirrow, Lancaster Stormers (unanimous)

Reliever: Scott Engler, Lancaster Stormers

Closer: Cam Robinson, York Revolution







