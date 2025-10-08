FerryHawks Catcher Earns All-Star Status as ALPB Announces End-Of-Year Awards

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Staten Island FerryHawks catcher Matt Scheffler has been named to the 2025 Atlantic League Postseason All-Star Team, following a breakout season in which he won the league's batting title with a .347 average - the second-highest mark in FerryHawks franchise history.

A Kirkland, Washington native and Auburn University product, Scheffler was one of the Atlantic League's most consistent and dangerous hitters throughout the 2025 campaign. In his first full season with the FerryHawks, he started 84 games behind the plate before his year was cut short by injury, finishing with 105 hits, 15 home runs, 61 RBI, and an impressive 1.012 OPS.

Scheffler's .347 average led all Atlantic League hitters this season and ranks only behind Luis Castro's 2024 mark of .356 in the FerryHawks record books (Castro won the league's batting crown that year).

Before joining the FerryHawks, Scheffler spent four seasons in the Seattle Mariners organization, reaching as high as the Triple-A level. He joined Staten Island for a brief stint late in the 2024 season, then returned in 2025 to take over full-time catching duties, quickly emerging as a cornerstone of the FerryHawks' lineup.

His selection to the Atlantic League Postseason All-Star Team caps a memorable year for both Scheffler and the FerryHawks organization - one defined by standout performances, franchise milestones, and the continued growth of Staten Island's hometown ball club.







