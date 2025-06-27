FerryHawks Infielder Damon Dues Signs with Mexican League's Unión Laguna, Marking Sixth Contract Purchased in 2025

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Another FerryHawk is headed to the next level. Infielder Damon Dues has had his contract purchased by Algodoneros de Unión Laguna of the Mexican Baseball League, becoming the sixth Staten Island player signed by a professional club in 2025.

Dues, 25, was one of the Atlantic League's most consistent offensive threats through the first half of the season. In 41 games, the left-handed hitter posted a .331 batting average with 5 home runs, 20 RBIs, 36 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. A constant presence at the top of the FerryHawks' lineup, Dues brought a blend of contact, speed, and energy that helped spark the offense night in and night out.

Acquired by Staten Island via offseason trade from the Lancaster Stormers - where he also hit well over .300 in 2024 - Dues continued to prove he was ready for the next challenge. His performance caught the attention of scouts in the Mexican League, leading to his opportunity with Unión Laguna, one of the league's premier clubs.

Prior to his time in the Atlantic League, Dues signed a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants in 2021 and advanced as high as Double-A before making the jump to independent baseball in 2024.

Dues is now the sixth FerryHawk to have his contract purchased in 2025 - a testament to the organization's ability, and that of the Atlantic League as a whole, to develop and showcase high-level professional talent.

The FerryHawks congratulate Damon on this next step in his journey and look forward to watching his continued success in Mexico.







